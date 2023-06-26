Welington Dias said that it is “bad” for the independence of the Central Bank that the debate on interest rates becomes political

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias, criticized the decision of BC (Central Bank) to keep the Selic –basic interest rate– at 13.75%. According to Dias, the institution’s interest rate policy is “unsustainable” and should change later this year.

In an interview with the program Free Channelfrom the BandNewsDias stated that it is “bad” for the BC’s independence to maintain what he called “political debate” on the subject, but he said that a “economic rule” to lower interest rates.

“It is bad even for BC independence if I have [alguém] there using institution to harm a government through politics. On the other hand, if you want to lower interest rates without any economic rules, that is also bad.”he stated.

For the minister, there is no precedent for keeping the interest rate at 13.75% and, therefore, assesses that the tendency is for the institution to lower the Selic rate in the coming months.

“Looking at all the data in the economy, right now there is no precedent for what is happening. So I think it will go down. It will go down because society can’t take it. It’s killing society, it’s killing commerce, and it’s killing everything.”said Days.

“I think that this year, due to technical rules, the Central Bank will have to sit down and make a decision for a simple reason: we have a growing economy, a positive balance of jobs on the rise, low inflation”completed.

For the 7th consecutive meeting, the Copom opted to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum. The decision was expected by the financial market, which bets on the reduction of interest rates from August 2, at the next collegiate meeting.

The base rate has been at 13.75% per annum since August 2022. In other words, there are more than 10 months at this level. Interest rates are at a restrictive level to hold the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), which measures the country’s official inflation.

Brazil’s annual inflation has been falling. The rate was 3.94% in the accumulated 12 months up to May, the latest data available from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The IPCA decelerated for 11 straight months.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its allies have already criticized the institution at least 75 times since the beginning of the government. The criticism started on January 18, 2023. And it intensified. In June alone, for example, Lula and allies criticized the Central Bank 22 times.