The European Central Bank (ECB) points out that the monetary policy committee’s next decisions will be defined at each meeting and based on economic data. The guidance is in a bulletin published this Thursday, 16, by the European entity.

According to the ECB, wages are growing faster, “supported by robust labor markets, with high inflation becoming the main theme in wage negotiations”.

At the same time, the entity points out that the latest data are in line with the projections of the European Central Bank.

The document also reaffirms the Governing Council’s commitment to maintain interest rate hikes at a constant pace and at levels sufficiently restrictive to ensure a return of inflation to its target of 2% per year.