There's a moment in 'Mommy Dead and Dearest,' a 2017 documentary, when Gypsy Rose Blanchard is filming her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, as he lies naked in a hotel room. A day earlier, in June 2015, Godejohn had stabbed Gypsy's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, to death, a plot the couple hatched to free the young Blanchard, then 23, from her mother. We hear Gypsy Rose Blanchard make a playful sexual comment.

Her mother had physically and mentally abused her for decades. This was believed to be a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy—in which a caregiver could induce an illness to attract sympathy, attention, and gifts.

In the clip, we see the case unfold through Blanchard's eyes, representing a big shift in real-life crime storytelling. Stories like these were once transmitted via re-enactments, dramatizations and interviews with police officers, journalists, doctors, family and friends. Home video cameras, which became popular in the 1980s, changed the landscape of real-life crime, but those recordings were few and far between.

We now have tons of first-person digital video, allowing viewers to get the perspectives of those directly involved, often during the moment the crimes occurred. The case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard encapsulates the trajectory of this phenomenon. Her saga received the scripted treatment with 'The Act,' a 2019 television series, but those seeking a visceral, unvarnished view of the events now have direct options and channels.

Social networks have accelerated this dynamic. Blanchard and Godejohn's relationship largely took place online, and their messages helped frame them. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison; Blanchard received a 10-year sentence and served approximately 7 years before being released in December.

The next day, she posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption “First selfie of freedom,” which garnered more than 6.5 million likes. She has become a social media celebrity, with more than 8 million followers on Instagram and almost 10 million on TikTok. Online, she has been promoting her new television series, 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'. “It continues my quest to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed,” he says.

Perhaps no recent true crime case illustrates technological change like the HBO documentary series 'Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God.' The members of the group Love Has Won broadcast their days live. Much of the series comprises these videos, and viewers see Amy Carlson, who called herself 'Mother God', slowly deteriorate from the perspective of the people who worshiped her and traveled with her corpse.

It's a perspective so disconcerting and disturbing that it dissolves the line between storytelling and voyeurism.