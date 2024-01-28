Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 9:00

Interest rates on real estate credit, which are in double digits, should not fall in the coming months, in the assessment of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip). Although the reduction in the Selic rate opens up space, the charging of lower rates by banks will depend on the behavior of savings, which had withdrawals of more than R$150 billion in the last two years.

“We have not identified a reduction in real estate credit rates in the short term”, stated the president of Abecip, Sandro Gamba, in a press conference held on Wednesday, 24th, to discuss the sector’s results last year and projections for this year. year.

Abecip expects housing credit to hit a record in 2024, thanks to lines that use FGTS resources and have lower rates.

On lines that use savings money, banks raised interest rates last year to double-digit percentages.

According to the Central Bank, the average rate practiced by the market was 10.8% per year in November 2023, 0.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier. The peak in rates was in July, when the average interest rate reached 11.9%.

Among the five largest real estate financing agents in the country, Caixa Econômica Federal, leader in the sector, and Banco do Brasil maintain single-digit annual interest rates on lines that use savings resources, despite following the increase in rates. Rates have been maintained by banks since the first half of 2023.

In addition to the double-digit Selic, the reduction in savings put pressure on banks' costs. At the end of last year, the balance of accounts allocated to real estate credit was R$747 billion, 2.2% lower than in 2022. Net withdrawals totaled R$72 billion, the second worst result in the last ten years. They were second only to withdrawals in 2022, of R$81 billion.

In 2020, emergency aid gave a R$125 billion boost to savings, but the balance has fallen since then. The variation opened an avenue for other sources of financing to gain space on the sector's menu, such as guaranteed real estate notes (LIGs) and real estate credit notes (LCIs). These and other alternative sources accounted for 34% to 40% of real estate credit financing between 2022 and 2023.

Diversification

Money is not a problem: financing sources grew 13% last year, to R$2.17 trillion, thanks to the increase in balances from alternative sources and also to the larger budget of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In two years, savings lost 12 percentage points in participation, to 34%.

Diversification is a demand of the real estate market and an agenda that the Central Bank views favorably, but alternative sources are more expensive for banks. When the rate is above 8.5% per year, the savings yield is “locked” at 0.5% per month plus the reference rate, which is currently close to zero. LCIs, LIGs and CRIs, on the other hand, have their income linked to the CDI.

“The environment with a reduction in interest rates contributes to the pricing of the real estate market, but we have to highlight that the relevance of savings has decreased, which means that the cost of real estate credit has a greater correlation with the Selic”, stated Gamba during the press conference.

As the Broadcast Column showed at the end of last year, Abecip, together with Caixa, requested the BC to release part of the compulsory deposits related to savings to allocate these resources to real estate credit. The regulator obliges banks to keep 21% of demand deposits in these accounts, the category in which savings are included, to ensure the security of the financial system.

Gamba said that reducing the reserve requirement is frequently discussed by the sector. However, it is not included in the forecasts for this year, which point to a 3% growth in the granting of real estate credit, which would lead to a record R$259 billion in releases.