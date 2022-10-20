The average interest rate charged with free resources, those traded on the market, reached 40.6% per year in August

The average interest rate charged with free resources –those traded on the market– reached 40.6% per year in August. It is the highest level since April 2018, according to data from the BC (Central bank). The percentages charged to individuals reached 53.9% per year, while legal entities pay 22.81% per year on average.

The average between PF and PJ rose from 35.2% to 40.6% in the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), up 5.4 percentage points. For individuals alone, it increased by 5.8 percentage points.

The rise in interest rates is linked to consecutive readjustments of the basic rate, the Selic, which reached 13.75% per year.

On the other hand, the average interest on earmarked credit -which are operations subsidized by the public or state administration (such as the BNDES) for the rural and real estate sectors – exceeded 10% in March 2022. The last time was in October 2017. The rates are 9.14% for companies and 10.64% for individuals.

When considering operations with free and earmarked resources, the average rate in Brazil was 28.7% per year. It rose 7.6 percentage points in 12 months.

The rate is higher for individuals (34.4%) and lower for companies (18.9%).

DEFAULT AND DEBT

Default on operations rose to 2.83% of the loan portfolio in August. This is the highest percentage since June 2020, in the first months of the covid-19 pandemic. For individuals, it reached 3.72%, the highest level since May 2020.

CREDIT MARKET

Even with the rise in interest rates, the stock of credit in Brazil remains heated. It rose 8.4% from January to August. The Central Bank estimates that there will be a 14.2% growth in the balance of loans in Brazil in 2022.

The basic rate – the beacon of interest in the country – will remain at 13.75% per year for a long period of time. The market is working with the 1st Selic drop in June 2023. Until then, monetary policy will put even more pressure on new loan contracts and push inflation down.

The high interest rate until 2023 also strangles trade, especially the poorest, who reduce the consumption of durable goods. This pulls the economy down in a vital sector for job creation.

What is most worrying is default, which reached 5.62% in August for individuals (in the case of operations with free resources). It equaled the highest level in May 2020, when the unemployment rate was 12.9%. Currently, the percentage of unemployed people is 8.9%.

The director of Economic Policy at BC, Diogo Abry Guillen, said, in the presentation of the Quarterly Inflation Report, that there was a change in the “mix” of credit, with more offer of high-cost loans.

Credit card revolving interest reached 398% in August, the highest level in 5 years. The main credit modalities with nonearmarked resources rose in 12 months.