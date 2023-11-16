Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 18:40

Future interest rates closed the day falling. Weaker data in the US endorsed the idea of ​​an end to the monetary tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve, with relief in Treasury yields. On another front, oil prices collapsed, favoring expectations regarding domestic fuel prices. In the fiscal area, the government defined that it will not propose changes to the zero deficit target for 2024 in the text of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), but the reaction from rates was lukewarm.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2025 closed at 10.500%, from 10.555% in Tuesday’s adjustment, and the DI for January 2026 fell from 10.27% to 10.19%. The DI for January 2027 ended with a rate of 10.32% (from 10.40%) and the DI for January 2029 was 10.73%, from 10.81%.

The firmest downward movement occurred in the morning, when rates fell by around 10 basis points, in line with global curves and the dollar’s decline to the R$4.83 mark. The first stage required an adjustment of DIs to the unexpected deflation of wholesale prices in the US in October, yesterday, when the market here was closed, and today higher than expected numbers of unemployment aid requests came out. On Thursday, consumer inflation had already surprised downwards.

In this context, the perception is growing that interest rates in the US should no longer rise and the cutting cycle could begin in the first half of 2024. At the end of the day, the ten-year T-Note yield was at 4.441%.

Still abroad, attention was drawn to the drop of almost 5% in oil prices, resulting from the rise in North American stocks combined with concerns about the slowdown in demand, especially in China. A barrel of Brent, which serves as a parameter for internal prices, closed at US$77.42 in the January contract. The behavior of the commodity reinforces the possibility of a new downward adjustment in fuel prices in the short term, which would represent additional relief to the inflationary scenario.

In the fiscal area, the market spent the morning waiting for the outcome of the meeting between ministers from the economic and political area in Planalto, which would result in a definition of the 2024 target. The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, who defends the flexibility of the objective to zero the deficit, was not present. After the meeting, in the early afternoon, the LDO rapporteur, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), announced that the government would not present amendments to change the text, which should be presented by next Tuesday.

Despite this being the central theme of domestic concerns, the decision to maintain the target did not generate a positive reaction in rates, which even slowed down the rate of decline, at a time when the dollar was also zeroing its losses against the real. Agents classify the government’s decision as positive, but see it as insufficient to encourage investors.

“As much as Fernando Haddad won the battle against Rui Costa, for 2024 there is still a lot open, such as projects to increase revenue”, said economist Felipe Rodrigo de Oliveira, from MAG Investimentos.

The chief economist at Nova Futura Investimentos, Nicolas Borsoi, stated that the market had already anticipated a benign scenario of confirmation that the target remains zero, but that the government could change ahead. “Now, the market question stops being whether the government will commit to the zero target and becomes when it changes, and how much worse the revised target will be,” he said.