The Catalan independence movement is weak in its quarry. A sociological study by the Generalitat reveals that the youngest segments of the population, between 16 and 42 years old, show less interest than their elders in converting Catalonia into its own State, separate from Spain. These young people, identified as Millennials and Generation Z, state that the current autonomous model is their preferred option to establish the fit of Catalonia with the rest of Spain. The data is provided by a survey by the Center for Opinion Studies (CEO), the Catalan CIS, which was made public this Thursday.

The investigation is based on questions that were asked of 6,500 citizens of Catalonia between May and July of this year, a period of high electoral activity, given that the municipal elections and also the general elections of 23-J were held. The CEO has chosen to divide the respondents by age, outlining 5 different groups: Silent generation (over 78 years old); Baby-boomers (between 59 and 77 years old); Generation X (between 43 and 58 years old); Millennials (between 27 and 42 years old) and Generation Z (between 16 and 26 years old).

When asked “What should be the relationship between Catalonia and Spain?”, the preference for independence only exceeds 30% among Baby-boomers (34%) and Generation X (32%). In these age groups, autonomous Catalonia barely convinces 1 in 4 respondents. Baby-boomers are also the most inclined to believe that Catalonia could be a State within a federal Spain. Among the youngest, however, the results are reversed and autonomy is the preferred option for Millennials (28%) and Generation Z (29%), ahead of independent Catalonia, which is desired by 26% and a 23%, respectively. The survey shows that young people have, on this issue, more similarities with their grandparents’ generation than with their parents’. Among the Silent Generation, autonomy has 33% support, ahead of the 27% achieved by independent Catalonia.

The CEO has also asked about the political sympathies of each respondent. Those between 16 and 43 years old agree that, as the majority option, they are detached from all parties. The PSC is the preferred formation of the Silent Generation and Baby-boomers. Junts is the second option for the oldest, and ERC for the middle-aged.

The CEO detects greater unanimity when he asks which party is most detested by those surveyed. All age groups show a strong rejection of Vox.

The survey also tries to explore other territories of thought of the citizens of Catalonia. It reveals that among the elderly, aged 43 and up, the idea dominates that putting effort into work and studies leads to a better life. However, more than 40% of Millennials and Generation Z are skeptical when it comes to associating success with effort.

Another question posed by the survey tries to find out what degree of complacency arouses the idea that “a natural disaster will wipe out the majority of humanity so that a small group of people can start from scratch.” The topic convinces more than 20% of Generation Z respondents.

