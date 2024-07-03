“Repair with SberUslugi”: 65% of Russians have planned repairs in new buildings

In Russia, interest in renovations from scratch, i.e. in new buildings, has grown significantly – this year, 20 percent more people (65 percent of Russians) are planning renovations in new apartments than last year. Such data was provided by the service “Repair with SberUslugi” and the social network “Odnoklassniki”. They were received by “Lenta.ru”.

21 percent of respondents want to renovate their secondary housing (remodel their home after the previous owners), while 14 percent of respondents are considering updating their own renovations that were done earlier.

As shown by a survey in which more than 3.5 thousand users over 18 years old participated, only 52 percent of Russians plan to renovate their apartment in the next three years.

At the same time, 65 percent of respondents noted that they treat repairs with apprehension. 70 percent of them explained that such work takes a lot of time. 58 percent do not like repairs because they bring a lot of dust and dirt, 49 percent are afraid of exceeding the planned budget.

Odnoklassniki also adds that content about renovation has been of 28 percent more interest in the last six months than in the same period last year. Users read about design trends, building materials, space-saving solutions, and furniture.

