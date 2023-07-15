Deutsche Wellei

Survey shows that Germans show less and less interest in opening their own business or becoming self-employed. Number of inquiries for starting a business at chambers of commerce and industry has been falling year on yearGermany people are showing less and less interest in starting a business or working on their own. The number of initial business opening inquiries to the country’s regional Chambers of Industry and Commerce in the country was just 154,785 in 2022, down 3% compared to the previous year.

It is the lowest level since the data began to be registered in 2002, informed the Confederation of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) this Saturday (15/07). In 2010, there were around 431,000 consultations.

“After the pandemic, there was no impetus for the creation of new companies, for example in retail or gastronomy,” added DIHK.

In addition to start-up advice, regional chambers also offer start-up founding advice, which often involves a more concrete business concept. In this segment, the drop in 2022 was 8% compared to the previous year. Compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic, the drop was 42%.

Threat to the economy

DIHK President Peter Adrian described this trend as “a serious threat” to the German economy. “Many people are insecure and shy away from taking the first step into self-employment,” he said. “The foundation of medium-sized German companies is gradually disappearing,” he added, noting that the services, trade and hospitality sectors are particularly affected.

Adrian, points out that one of the causes is linked to demographic changes in Germany. People between 18 and 35 years old are usually the most likely to open a business – and with the aging of the population, this share has been decreasing in the country. But, according to the president of DIHK, however, the decline in interest is not explained only by demographic development.

In times of shortage of skilled workers, many people have chosen to opt for good job opportunities in the public sector or in other salaried positions.

In addition, DIHK points out that many potential entrepreneurs are also uneasy with the current economic scenario, marked by high energy costs, persistent inflation or bureaucratic obstacles. “Many people are insecure and avoid taking the step into entrepreneurship,” said Adrian. “With this, we will lose a lot of business and economic potential. We urgently need a new entrepreneurial enthusiasm.”

Adrian stated that the political class has to work to provide targeted incentives so that “more people are excited again to start a business”.

DIHK’s annual report was based on data from around 350 start-up consultants from the 79 regional German chambers of industry and commerce.

