SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Interest futures rates closed higher on Tuesday, with a greater opening at the long end of the forward curve, with investors taking profits after recent setbacks and operating in anticipation of the text of the new fiscal framework. , released mid-afternoon.

Earlier, the release of positive retail, industry and GDP data from China encouraged business, but expectations for the fiscal framework ended up dominating operations in Brazil.

News released in the press that the new framework would bring a list of items that would be outside the spending limit made investors more cautious: the dollar reacted higher against the real, the stock market fell and futures contract rates rose.

“Some exceptions to the spending cap started to leak. As a result, the dollar advanced and interest rates rose a little”, pointed out Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at Órama.

After coming and going in disclosure, the government revealed the text in mid-afternoon. The project establishes that, in the period from 2024 to 2027, public expenses cannot grow more than 70% of the variation in the government’s recurring net revenue. There will also be a floor and a ceiling to guide this growth in expenses, which may vary annually between 0.6% and 2.5% above inflation.

After the disclosure of the framework, the dollar reached the highest trading price against the real, but the interest rate market was less impacted.

“I don’t think there’s any trigger (trigger) either up or down”, commented Espirito Santo, already after the release of the text. “Now, we have to see how Congress will respond to this. Now it is the turn of the political battle.”

At the end of the afternoon, the DI rate for January 2024 was at 13.25%, compared to 13.214% in the previous adjustment. The DI rate for January 2025 was at 11.99%, compared to 11.901%. Among the longer contracts, the rate for January 2026 was at 11.75%, compared to 11.65% in the previous adjustment and the rate for January 2027 was 11.835%, compared to 11.735%.

Close to closing, the forward curve priced in only a 3% chance of the Central Bank reducing the Selic rate by 0.25 percentage points at the May monetary policy meeting and a 97% probability of maintaining the rate at 13.75% at the end of the year. year. Abroad, Treasury yields retreated at the end of the afternoon.

At 5:06 pm (Brasília time), the ten-year Treasury yield – the global benchmark for investment decisions – fell 1.30 basis points, at 3.5775%.

(By Fabrício de Castro)