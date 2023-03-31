SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – After the firm advance of the day before, the rates of the futures contracts of interest retreated this Thursday in the entire forward curve, with investors reacting positively to the new fiscal framework presented by the government, which brings mechanisms to hold the expenses.

On Wednesday, DIs (Interbank Deposits) rates had risen amid fears that the framework would not bring barriers to increased spending.

With the detailing of the rules proposed this Thursday, however, the initial market reaction was positive, especially regarding the lock to prevent federal spending from growing more than revenue, although there are still doubts as to the economic projections presented.

As anticipated by Reuters, the new framework establishes that public expenditure cannot grow by more than 70% of the change in government net revenue.

The expenditure rule will be combined with the mechanism of the primary result target – target to be pursued by the government taking into account the difference between revenues and expenditures, without considering the expenditure with interest on the public debt.

In an innovation, the fiscal target will have a tolerance margin of plus or minus 0.25 percentage points of GDP. If this band is not respected, there will be a stronger limitation for the growth of expenses in the following year.

“The market has understood the fact that there is a limit, and the environment has improved”, summarized BlueLine Asset Management economist Flavio Serrano.

On the other hand, according to him, the ministry’s projections that Brazil, due to the new dynamics, will reach a primary surplus of 1% of GDP in 2026 does not seem to be sustainable.

“The framework itself will not guarantee a trajectory in which a 1% surplus can be reached in 2026. So, it will be necessary to have a tax increase anyway. It’s going to take some prescription,” he said.

Despite the doubts, the day saw a reduction in premiums on the yield curve.

At the end of the afternoon, the DI (Interfinancial Deposit) rate for October 2023 was at 13.425%, compared to 13.459% in the previous adjustment. The rate for January 2024 was 13.15%, compared to 13.228% in the previous adjustment. The DI rate for January 2025 was at 11.955%, compared to 12.164%. Among the longer contracts, the rate for January 2027 was 12.08%, compared to 12.294% in the previous adjustment.

This movement occurred despite the concerns of the Central Bank with inflation, reaffirmed this Thursday by the Quarterly Inflation Report.

During a press conference in Brasília – at the same time that Haddad was presenting the framework at the Treasury – BC president Roberto Campos Neto said he did not yet know the details of the proposal.

According to Campos Neto, when the BC became aware of the general measures of the new fiscal rule, even before the government set its parameters, the framework seemed “quite reasonable”. But he stressed that that was some time ago.

In the afternoon, the National Treasury reported that the central government, made up of the National Treasury, the Central Bank and Social Security, recorded a primary deficit of 40.989 billion reais in February. The February result came in worse than market expectations, according to a Reuters poll, which pointed to a deficit of 35.7 billion reais for the month.

However, in January and February, the central government has a surplus of 37.768 billion reais, thanks to the positive result verified in the first month of the year. This is the best result for the first two months of a presidential term.

Abroad, Treasury yields also fell in the late afternoon.

At 16:51 (Brasília time), the ten-year Treasury yield –a global benchmark for investment decisions– fell 2.10 basis points, to 3.545%.

(By Fabrício de Castro)