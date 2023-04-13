SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – After the sharp downward adjustments the day before, future interest rates were close to stability on Wednesday, with investors maintaining more optimistic positions regarding the start of cuts in the basic Selic rate in the midst of a more favorable assessment of the fiscal framework and with a benign external scenario.

Tuesday was marked by the release of IPCA inflation, which was 0.71% in March, compared to 0.84% ​​in February. The favorable inflation numbers, added to the perception that the new fiscal framework could be more robust, with additional restrictions on spending, triggered downward adjustments to the forward curve. Only the maturity for January 2026, one of the highlights, lost 26 basis points.

Tuesday’s adjustment to the yield curve reflected the prospect that the Central Bank may anticipate the start of Selic cuts.

This Wednesday, the movement of improvement in Brazilian assets continued, with the stock exchange and the real rising, but the interest market showed little movement.

According to the economist at BlueLine Asset Management, Flavio Serrano, investors remained positioned after the strong movement the day before.

“We already have a chance of around 60% of the Selic cut at the June meeting priced on the curve. Before, there was a 20% chance of an interest rate cut in June”, commented Serrano, on the results of the most recent movement.

At the end of the afternoon, the DI rate for October 2023 was at 13.435%, compared to 13.431% in the previous adjustment. The rate for January 2024 was 13.135%, compared to 13.127% in the previous adjustment. The DI rate for January 2025 was at 11.795%, compared to 11.764%. Among the longer contracts, the rate for January 2027 was at 11.735%, compared to 11.737% in the previous adjustment.

Close to closing, the forward curve priced only a 5% chance of the BC reducing the Selic rate by 0.25 percentage points at the May monetary policy meeting and a 95% probability of it maintaining the rate at 13.75% per annum .

BlueLine works with the horizon of a start of cuts only in August, but in fact since Tuesday, due to the optimism brought by the IPCA and the framework, the assessment in the market has grown that the BC may start earlier, in June . For the May monetary policy meeting, the assessment is that the chances of a cut are minimal.

The director of consultancy Wagner Investimentos, José Faria Júnior, says that some effect of the IGP-M released in the morning on the yield curve was to be expected, but the indicator, which rose 0.05% in March, did little to price. Again, the main question was about when the Central Bank will start cutting interest rates.

“If we move towards a cut ahead, as the market is pricing in, rates should drop even further. The exchange rate and the futures contracts for 2025, for 2027, are wanting to change sides”, evaluated Faria Junior.

“And this is not just our merit: US interest rates continue to fall, commodity currencies are rising. So we have the better fiscal, but the outside is also in our favor,” he added.

In the morning, the US Department of Labor reported that the consumer price index rose 0.1% last month, slowing after advancing 0.4% in February. The result raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will not be aggressive in its next monetary policy decision.

During the afternoon, the Fed published the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting. In it, the US central bank reported that several authorities considered halting interest rate hikes as early as the March meeting.

The revelation gave new impetus to riskier assets abroad and sent Treasury yields lower.

At 4:35 pm (Brasília time), the ten-year Treasury yield – a global benchmark for investment decisions – fell 2.70 basis points, at 3.4074%.

(By Fabrício de Castro)