What is meant by zero-interest financing: meaning and characteristics of interest-free loans

When we decide to make an investment important, such as buying a motorcycle or a car or a particularly expensive appliance, we often resort to loans and financing. For those younger and not yet chewing on the economy, being able to understand the differences between one type of loan and another could be complicated. To clarify, let’s try to understand what a zero-interest loan is and what are the rumors that they could make increase its costs.

Interest-free financing: what it means

Many banking institutions, and more, offer a very wide choice of interest-free loans advantageous for consumers and businesses. Most people probably don’t know this, or think this type of loan only exists for larger investments. In truth, interest-free loans are often available for any purchase, regardless of its size.

But what is really meant by a zero-interest loan? Basically it is a financial product that allows you to access a loan on which there is no interest. In this type of consumer credita buyer is usually allowed to pay for a certain product in installments without the final price coming increased from any kind of interest. However, there is a small detail to take into consideration. If it is true that in a zero-interest loan the TAN is zero, it may happen that the APR is not, and this could have important repercussions on the real advantages of this loan.

What are TAN and APR and when a zero-interest loan is real

In order to understand if ours is actually a zero-interest loan, it is necessary to take into consideration both items that can increase the cost of the installments to be repaid, namely the TAN and the APR. While the first formula means the nominal annual rateand therefore the cost of interest to be paid, the second formula indicates the rate actual applied to the loan, hence his total cost, which may also include other items, such as ancillary costs and commissions. For this reason, we can speak of a real zero-rate loan only when both the TAN and the APR are zeroed.

How to get an interest-free loan

To look for a loan without any type of interest, which is not guaranteed by a family member or friend, it is necessary to contact a credit institution, providing the necessary guarantees. Alternatively, government-funded loan programs, usually with interest, can be considered lower compared to private institutions.

Whichever way you choose to go, make sure you read i carefully terms and the conditions of a loan, in order to understand what the actual interest rate is and the terms of repayment. Ask as many questions as you think necessary and try not to get caught up in a rush, always considering what your needs are and the budget you have available.

