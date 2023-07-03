Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/03/2023 – 9:32 am

Share



The rates of Interbank Deposit (DI) contracts opened the trading session this Monday, 3rd, in a fall – with more intense losses between the most distant maturities -, in view of the downward revision in expectations for inflation and interest rates in Brazil presented in the Focus Bulletin.

According to the Central Bank’s Boletim Focus, financial institutions reduced forecasts for IPCA increases from 2023 to 2026. For this year, the forecast dropped from 5.06% to 4.98%, which also had an effect on the estimate for the Selic at the end of 2023, which dropped from 12.25% to 12.00%.

Also weighing on Brazilian interest rates is the news that the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) had deflation of 0.10% at the end of June, after rising 0.08% in May. The result was close to the ceiling of the estimates collected in the survey by Projeções Broadcast, whose range ranged from -0.30% to -0.11%. The median of estimates indicated a decrease of 0.20% for the index.

Around 9:20 am, the DI contracts reached 10 basis points in some maturities. The DI contract rate for January 2027, the most traded at the opening, fell to 10.055%, from 10.141% in Friday’s adjustment. The rate for January 2025 fell to 10.700% from 10.765% in Friday’s adjustment, while the rate for January 2024 eased to 12.795% from 12.840%.

Abroad, US stock exchanges open today, but close the trading session earlier and remain closed on Tuesday because of the country’s Independence Day holiday, which should keep the volume of business relatively low this Monday, both both abroad and in the domestic market.

Despite this, relevant data on the US economy should be released today, in particular the ISM index on the industrial sector, scheduled for 11:00 am.

The index has been gradually losing strength since 2021 and since the end of last year it has shown that the country’s industrial activity is shrinking. The market expects a slight recovery of the industrial ISM, to 47 points. A lower reading could bolster bets for just one more hike in US interest rates this year.























