Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Interest Bank of Finland: The average interest rate on new mortgages has risen sharply

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
The Bank of Finland estimates that the recent rise in the average interest rate on new mortgages has been due to the increased acquisition of interest rate hedges.

For new ones The average interest rate on mortgages has risen sharply, by 0.15 percentage points, over the past six months, says the Bank of Finland. The last time the average interest rate was higher, according to the central bank, was in November 2018.

The average interest rate on new mortgages was 0.87 per cent in March.

According to the Bank of Finland, interest rates on both owner-occupied and investment housing loans have risen. The average interest rate on new owner-occupied housing loans was 0.85 per cent in March and the interest rate on investment housing loans was 1.05 per cent.

The most common reference rate for mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, was still negative in March but positive for a long time in April. The Bank of Finland estimates that the recent rise in the average interest rate on new mortgages has been due to the increased acquisition of interest rate hedges. With interest rate hedging, households can prepare for future interest rate changes.

According to the bank, new mortgages were raised in March for EUR 1.9 billion, which is 8% less than a year ago. At the end of March, Finnish households had a total of EUR 107.3 billion in mortgages.

