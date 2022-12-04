The first phase of the entrance exam of the University Foundation for the Vestibular (Fuvest) brought interdisciplinary questions and contemporary themes, such as the environment, gender and violence. Teachers heard by Estadão considered the difficulty “average”, with the requirement that the candidate has knowledge provided for in the high school curriculum and critical thinking, with a profile that approached the proposal of the National Secondary Education Exam (Enem). The application for the entrance exam, the main gateway to the University of São Paulo (USP), took place yesterday.

Themes related to the environment were highlighted, such as the greenhouse effect and the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The highlight at this point was the issue with a text signed by several Brazilian scientists published this year in the magazine Science, which made reference to a resolution of the National Council for the Environment (Conama), during the period in which Ricardo Salles was Minister of the Environment , which extinguished permanent protection areas (APPs) in mangroves and sandbanks along the coast. “Fortunately, in December 2021, the Federal Supreme Court found this legislation unconstitutional,” read an excerpt.

The test also addressed gender issues, such as the insertion of black women in the labor market and female participation in politics. The professional environment was approached from a text by the sociologist Jessé Souza, who highlighted the diffusion of the term “collaborator”, instead of employee, in companies, as a euphemism. A basic text also allowed a critical reading about “detonating” universities and forests.

In other topics, questions addressed Latin American countries, such as Ecuador and Mexico, with an excerpt from the book Meu Tio Atahualpa, which questioned the use of the expression “sucker Indian”. International references were also present in questions about the territorial division of Africa before and after colonization and the collapse of the Soviet Union, for example. The song Sujeito de Sorte, by Belchior, was quoted in a section on grammar.

Dictatorship

The “monopoly of violence” was treated from two texts, one by the German intellectual Max Weber and another by the journalist Bruno Paes Manso, related to the militias in Rio de Janeiro. In the case of the military dictatorship, a historical moment prior to the coup was addressed: the “Rally of the Reforms”, held by then President João Goulart at Central do Brasil, in March 1964. The question asked for an evaluation of the event based on two images of backing tracks for Jango.

For Giba Alvarez, director of the Cursinho da Poli, one of the questions that called attention was the one that brought a text with an Italian in Portuguese, written by immigrants who had recently arrived in the country. “There was a comparison between the environment of Italy and Brazil, like in Canção do Exílio, by Gonçalves Dias”, he comments.

The director of the Cursinho da Poli also draws attention to interdisciplinary issues in English, related to Physics and Chemistry, for example. “It required a very large repertoire,” he says. In the professor’s evaluation, USP sought to select a “reader and studious student, who is interested in the world he lives in and has critical training, who knows how to read graphics and has a foreign language as something mandatory for him”.

Sérgio Paganim, director of Curso Anglo, believes that it was a test that explored many textual genres, with maps, poems, graphics, philosophical texts, pictures, etc. “Even memes. It is a feature that brings the Fuvest test closer to Enem and Unicamp. It mixes classic high school and more modern themes in supporting texts.”