74′



Substitution in Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati enters the field, replacing Memphis Depay.



74′



Gooooool! Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant 2, Barcelona 2. Oriol Soldevila Puig (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) header from the center of the area.



70′



Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).



70′



Álvaro (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) has received a foul on the right wing.



70′



Corner, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Corner committed by Héctor Bellerín.



69′



Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.



68′



Substitution, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Xemi replaces Aaron Piñan.



66′



Gooooool! Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant 1, Barcelona 2. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box.



66′



Stopped shot. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box.



65′



Franck Kessie (Barcelona) has been fouled on the right wing.



65′



Foul by Álvaro (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant).



65′



Substitution, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Christian Koffi replaces Pol Roigé.



63′



Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



63′



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vadik Murria.



61′



Substitution in Barcelona. Raphinha enters the field, replacing Ferran Torres.



61′



Substitution in Barcelona. Eric García enters the field, replacing Ronald Araújo.



60′



Substitution in Barcelona. Gavi enters the field, replacing Pablo Torre.



59′



Gooooool! Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant 1, Barcelona 1. Oriol Soldevila Puig (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) left footed shot from the center of the box following a corner.



59′



Corner, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.



57′



Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).



57′



Aaron Piñan (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) has received a foul in the opposite field.



56′



Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.



54′



The match resumes.



54′



The match resumes.



54′



Delay in play due to injury Jordi Alba (Barcelona).



53′



Shot stopped low to the left. Aaron Piñan (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Cristo Romero.



53′



Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Pablo Torre.



fifty’



Pablo Torre (Barcelona) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous play.



fifty’



Foul by Pablo Torre (Barcelona).



fifty’



Oriol Soldevila Puig (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



fifty’



Shot stopped to the left corner. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Memphis Depay.



48′



Offside, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Alvaro tries a through ball, but Christian Herrera is caught offside.



Second part begins Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant 0, Barcelona 1.



46′



Substitution, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Christian Herrera enters the field, replacing Rafael Gálvez.



45’+2′



First half ends, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant 0, Barcelona 1.



45’+1′



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vadik Murria.



45’+1′



Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Ousmane Dembele following a through ball.



44′



Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).



44′



Oriol Soldevila Puig (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



43′



Offside, Barcelona. Hector Bellerin tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.



42′



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Álvaro.



40′



Offside, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Oriol Soldevila Puig tries a through ball, but Vadik Murria is caught offside.



39′



Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).



38′



Offside, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.



39′



Aaron Piñan (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) has received a foul on the right wing.



38′



Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jules Koundé.



36′



Attempt missed by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the center of the box that misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Torre with a cross into the box following a corner.



36′



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rafael Gálvez.



35′



Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



35′



Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box.



32′



Attempt blocked. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ousmane Dembele.



28′



Pablo Torre (Barcelona) has received a foul in the opposite field.



28′



Foul by Miguel Marí (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant).



27′



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Álvaro.



27′



Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



26′



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) has received a foul in the opposite field.



26′



Foul by Álvaro (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant).



23′



Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jordi Alba.



22′



Attempt missed by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from point-blank range from the right side very close to the right post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross into the box.



18′



Corner, Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.



18′



Attempt blocked. Aaron Piñan (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant) left footed shot from the center of the box.



13′



Shot stopped low to the left. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Memphis Depay.



eleven’



The match resumes.



eleven’



The match resumes.



10′



Delay in play due to injury Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).



9′



Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box.



5′



Pablo Torre (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



5′



Foul by Pol Roigé (Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant).



4′



Gooooool! Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant 0, Barcelona 1. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from very close range following a corner.



3′



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Cristo Romero.



3′



Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box.



The first part begins.



0′

