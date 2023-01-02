Interceptions Zaia, Crisanti leaves Padua University: “This intimidating regime in Veneto must end”

“I am evaluating with my lawyer whether a crime can be identified in these statements and if so, I will pursue Zaia to the end of the world, and with all the means at my disposal, to nail him to any responsibility that should emerge”. This was stated by Andrea Crisanti, after the publication by Report of the intercepted sentences of the president of the Veneto region Luca Zaia on the microbiologist. The senator, considered one of the leading Italian experts on the pandemic, today announced his resignation from the University of Padua, where he headed the Microbiology and Virology laboratory.

A decision linked both to the diffusion of telephone interceptions concerning him and to the investigation into the rapid swabs by the Padua prosecutor’s office. In an interview with Il Corriere del Veneto, Crisanti used harsh words to comment on the words of Zaia, who in an intercepted phone call spoke of bringing Crisanti “to the crash”. “He is the orchestrator of a campaign of defamation and discredit against me, despite the fact that I have worked for the Region and have taken decisive positions precisely to safeguard the Region itself and above all the patients and citizens of the Veneto”, said Crisanti, stating that also on other occasions Zaia spoke of him on the phone “in an intimidating way”.

In the interception, the Northern League exponent complained about a letter that would have taken the “chestnuts out of the fire” at the Paduan university. The reference is to a complaint presented to the Padua prosecutor’s office by the general manager of Azienda Zero, Roberto Toniolo against Crisanti himself. “What makes Zaia angry in that phone call is Toniolo’s decision to turn the complaint into a simple complaint,” explained the Democratic Party senator in the interview. According to Crisanti, faced with the complaint “the Academic Senate, which I warned about the interference of the region in a research activity, was unable to take any position against me”. “This intimidating regime in the Veneto region must end,” added the researcher, after announcing possible legal actions against Zaia if hypotheses of a crime should emerge.

The clash between Crisanti and the Veneto region dates back to at least October 2020, when in a study he denounced the unreliability of antigenic swabs to detect the new coronavirus. “If the research, moreover published in Nature, had been taken seriously, enormous economic interests would have been lost, given that Azienda Zero had spent over 200 million euros on antigenic swabs. Despite the Abbott leaflet itself, the manufacturer confirmed the recommendations of WHO and the EU, which advised against them for screening. And instead in the Veneto they were used to test the sanitary ware, guests and staff of the RSA ”, he told the newspaper.

The Padua prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the case, which investigated Roberto Rigoli, former coordinator of the Microbiologies of the Veneto and Patrizia Simionato, former general manager of Azienda Zero. “Rigoli told Simionato that he had tested them before they even arrived. The truth is that he has never conducted any studies on the subject. And then I would be the culprit for everything,” said Crisanti.

In a note, the Veneto region defended itself by stating that “the cornerstone of the regional strategy” was “the early identification of all possible Sars-CoV-2 positive subjects, even asymptomatic, for the timely adoption of public health”, using precisely the antigen tests. “In the most critical periods of the pandemic, the maximum capacity of molecular tests was 23,000 units per day. Faced with a request for services that reached over 170,000 tampons a day “, the region said in the note, in which it declared that ” what Senator Crisanti expressed today does not represent the reality of things “.