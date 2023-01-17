After the arrest of the Cosa Nostra super fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, the issue of wiretaps returns to the fore, an “indispensable” investigative tool in the fight against the mafia, according to the Chief Prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio De Lucia. “And who denies it. Of course they are essential, and whoever says otherwise is screwing around…”, the Deputy Minister of Justice Francesco Paolo Sisto, a member of Forza Italia, tells Adnkronos. “The mafia – he explains – is all that is anti-state, that is, the proposal of a State of illegality compared to the State of legality: therefore every investigative tool is legitimate, including wiretaps. But this is not the point”, points out the deputy by Nordio.

“The point – continues Sisto – is whether for other minor crimes, other than mafia crimes, a downsizing of this activity is not possible. Not a cancellation, mind you, but a downsizing: an expense of 200 million euros a year with those perverse effects on the publication of interceptions, which do not always comply with article 21 of the Constitution, it seems to me that it should lead to a moment of reflection. They are two completely different chapters: full speed ahead on the mafia, a reflection on the rest seems appropriate to me“.

For which crimes is the government envisaging a crackdown on wiretapping? “First of all, it is necessary to intervene on the interception system and above all to reflect on an overall, statistical evaluation of the interceptions… We must not forget that in order to organize the interceptions, a nucleus of illegality is necessary on which to base them. I repeat: a qualitative and quantitative reflection seems to me, as Minister Nordio said, that it is absolutely appropriate”, remarked the blue parliamentarian, who spoke of “heterogenesis of ends”: “I believe that in the case of interceptions, sometimes the purposes of the investigation are then overcome by the harmfulness of the diffusion of interceptions” . When will you speak on this issue? “Complicated to say, we are dealing with the issues of abuse of office, the traffic of influences. The minister will dictate the times, like an orchestra conductor”, replies Sisto.

ABUSE OF OFFICE – Will the crime of abuse of office remain or will it be canceled by the government? “The current controversy is known: there are those who argue that it can and should be completely abolished and there are those who speak of changes instead. I can say with certainty that whatever happens, defensive bureaucracy and the fear of signing is destined to disappear“, the Deputy Minister of Justice tells Adnkronos. As a jurist, would you cancel this crime? “In my personal opinion, it will depend on the proposals. We have meetings in progress with Minister Nordio, we are discussing them amiably, everyone brings his contribution. In the end, the result will be this and that’s what matters: public administrators will be able to calmly run the country without fear that their legitimate choice may, for contingent reasons, lead to enrollment in model 21, because this uncertainty costs us 2% of GDP”, Sisto replies. (by Antonio Atte)