Parliament divided over the “Nordio method”. Renzi and Calenda on his side

Just on the days when it State managed to capture the most dangerous fugitive of the mafia, in Parliament the case broke out “eavesdropping” following the words of the Minister of Justice Nordius. But he doesn’t give up. Yes for mafia, terrorism and satellite crimes”. But he does not mention the corruption. Words always the same, in the House yesterday, in the Senate the day before. The same – we read in Repubblica – since it was Keeper of the Sealsand before that as a magistrate.

“There is none more deaf than those who do not want to hear. I never said I wanted to touch the interceptions on terrorism and the mafia, nor those on satellite crimes». Even the enemy remains the same, the ratings «that end up in the newspapers». Joseph With you goes wild for “the imprudent crusade against wiretapping”, even against the corruption“while the mafia no longer uses bombs, but bribes and intimidation to enter ours institutions“.

Nordius – continues Repubblica – mentions the case Zaia-Crisantithe ratings “ended up in the papers despite the Orlando law”: “If we didn’t intervene on this abuse, we would fall into a halved democracy because secrecy is the other side of freedom, once the wiretapping is out, the figurative consequence is irremediable». And the former colleagues pm that it they criticize? He dismisses them as follows: «Everyone sees reality through i own prejudices. Who has always dealt with mafia Of course you think so, but that doesn’t mean I have to be supine and compliant“.

A stick for Roberto as well Scarped, the former anti-mafia prosecutor of Palermo who became a senator of the M5S who sees in him the dual personality of Jeckyll and Hyde. Then it reminds him of the ones he considers two victims of justiceColonel Ganzer and Colonel Mori, tried but acquitted, “with one ruined career and no compensation”. Green light in the CDM to the changes on the Cartabia law.

