Giorgia Meloni in Algeria

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in Algiers for his first official mission to the North African country. An appointment focused above all on the energy dossier. The visit coincides with the thirtieth anniversary of the friendship treaty between the two countries, signed on 27 January 2003.

Meloni specified that the Italian government wanted this visit to demonstrate how much Algeria is a reliable partner of absolute strategic value for Italyand added that she and her Algerian namesake, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, have signed a joint declaration underlining their willingness to experiment with new fields of collaboration in the energy, economic, political and cultural fields.

The relationship between the premier and the Guardiasigilli Carlo Nordio

In a press conference with reporters, the Prime Minister clarified why she asked all the ministers of her government for a schedule: “I’d like to work on scheduling government work in 2023. I’m organizing a tour with the various ministers. I want to say that today I get up and see that according to the newspapers I have many problems with many ministers, even with Nordio. I have an excellent relationship with him. The two things are not connected“.

He also talked about eavesdroppingquestioned by journalists: ” It is necessary to fix the things that don’t work, and what doesn’t work is a certain use made of the interceptions. We must look for the most effective solutions to understand which points concerning the rule of law are not working, without the need for controversy or confrontation”.

What are interceptions

For the criminal procedure the action of intercepting is a “means of seeking evidence”: inspecting, searching, carrying out seizures are tools that serve “to acquire traces or statements endowed with probative capacity”.

They differ from the “means of proof”: testimonies, examination of the parties, comparisons, reconnaissance, judicial experiments, expert reports, party consultations, documents, which are used to acquire the evidence element on which to base the decision at the trial.

In practice, it works like this: if in the content of the interception there is a confession of a murder which finds evidence and, brought to trial, subjected to the cross-examination of the parties in the trial, is suitable for making clear to the judge what happened regarding the facts, becomes proof in all respects.

The interceptionmore or less sophisticated, telephone or environmental, it is an invasive act that clashes with article 15 of the Constitution which protects the secrecy of communications and correspondence and establishes that: “The freedom and secrecy of correspondence and of any other form of communication are inviolable. Their limitation can only take place by reasoned act of the judicial authority with the guarantees established by law “.

These guarantees establish that such an invasive tool is admissible only if it is absolutely essential to continue the investigation, in the presence of serious indications and for crimes above a certain seriousness, limited in time and authorized, at the request of the Public Prosecutor, even several times by the judge.

The expensive gasoline case

The press also asks for explanations on the failure of the mediation table with the gas stations and, consequently, on the strike: “We have already summoned them twice, the government has never imagined measures to point out the category of petrol stations but to recognize the value of the many honest people. Then the average price did not say that they were skyrocketing. There was very little speculation. But we could not go back on the provision that is right, publishing the average price is common sense. On another we went to meet. Nobody wants to hit the category,” said the premier in this regard.

The bathing issue

Journalists also asked for clarifications on the bathing question. Contrary to promises, in fact, the Meloni government has not indicated among the Milleproroghe amendments to be voted on those that would have extended the state-owned maritime concessions to seaside resorts beyond 31 December 2023when they will all expire by decision of the Council of State.

Also rejected was the Fratelli d’Italia amendment first signed by Lavinia Mennuni (very close to Prime Minister Meloni) who proposed a postponement of the deadline to 31 December 2026 or alternatively to at least 31 December 2024. Of the 1,200 amendments filed, only 15, and among these, the disappearance of the extension of concessions to seaside resorts was surprising.

The premier said: “The issue is complex, I have not changed on the issue of defending seaside resorts from a directive that shouldn’t have been applied, what we now need to understand is which is the most effective solution at a structural level. I imagine a solution not temporary, we will convene the bathing associations before the vote on the amendments to understand if the extension or other solutions are more effective, my goal is to secure those entrepreneurs “.

