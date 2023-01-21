Lo Voi attacks on the hold on interceptions

“We are a country with a very high rate of illegality in which wiretapping is essential to solve not only mafia and terrorism crimes, but also of those ‘spy’ crimes which represent the other side of the mafia, or one of the sides, and which are those against the public administration and taxation. So let’s decide. If we no longer want to hear about it, we must have the courage not to modify the interceptions, but to cancel those crimes. And to say that we don’t want to know any more because they disturb us”. This is how the Chief Prosecutor of Rome Francesco Lo Voi, interviewed by ‘La Repubblica’, intervenes on the issue of wiretapping.

“The discussion on the urgency of changing the regulations on wiretapping and on the role of the public prosecutor seems lunar to me – he underlines – For two years, there has been a law, which was arrived at after a long and tiring discussion, which requires the inclusion in the file of the trial only of those intercepted conversations considered by the public prosecutor and by a third judge, therefore not by the judicial police, to be criminally relevant for the purposes of proof. Today, all irrelevant intercepted conversations are not transcribed and remain in the so-called ‘judicial closet'”.

“50 percent of mafia investigations start from investigations into public administration crimes – warns the Rome prosecutor – Not only in Sicily. Here in Lazio, just to give an example, the municipalities of Anzio and Nettuno were dissolved due to mafia infiltration starting from investigations into municipal contracts. In those municipalities, the mafia’s action with the public administration has nothing different, in terms of format, than what happened in Corleone or happens in other parts of the country”.

“I think a democratic urgency is to allow public opinion to have knowledge and awareness through the content of ostentatious judicial documents of how criminal justice is administered and of the responsibilities contested by those accused of crimes” he continues Lo Voi, who on the subject of the separation of careers underlines: “He wants to know about 9,000 magistratsHow many Italians were there who, in 2022, asked the CSM to switch from the prosecutorial function to the judging one and vice versa? Twenty-one. With all the problems we have, are we discussing 21 magistrates out of 9,000?”

“It seems to me that pointing out prosecutors as those responsible for the evils of Italian justice is ungenerous, unprovable, and above all inconsistent – says the Rome prosecutor – because I don’t see any overall coherence of the institutions in launching an alarm, however founded, on the risk that criminal organizations prepare for an assault on Pnrr funds and, at the same time, open a trial against prosecutors and the main investigative tool which is wiretapping.It is a way of proceeding in no particular order – concludes Lo Voi – which does not help and it will profit no one.”

