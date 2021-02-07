Brady versus Mahomes, Gronkowski versus Kelce: The most exciting duels in the Super Bowl LV

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in the 55th Super Bowl. The SID looks to the most exciting duels in the grand finale of the NFL.

The quarterbacks

Tom Brady (Buccaneers) versus Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs):

It is the great generation duel of the two most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. Tom Brady has already risen to legend with his six Super Bowl victories. He has been in the league for 21 years, 20 of which he spent with the New England Patriots. At the age of 43 Brady dared a new adventure and led the Buccaneers – who were last in the play-offs in 2007 – straight away into the Super Bowl. However, the master of his trade is far from finished and in his tenth final – the first ever in the home stadium – on the hunt for his seventh ring.

Opposite him is the current figurehead of the NFL. Patrick Mahomes, who signed a ten-year contract for just under 450 million dollars (397 million euros) in Kansas last year, is aiming for the second Super Bowl triumph in succession with the Chiefs. Mahomes leads the best offensive in the league, which is not least due to the accuracy of the pass of the 25-year-old. The last duel two months ago, Mahomes won just under 27:24 – this time too, many experts expect an open exchange of blows between the two quarterback superstars.

The head coaches

Bruce Arians (Buccaneers) versus Andy Reid (Chiefs):

There are two coaching legends who want to lead their teams to the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday evening. Bruce Arians (68) and Andy Reid (62) have 56 years of experience as a coach in the NFL. As head coach, only Reid has been successful in the Super Bowl so far, last year with the Chiefs. For Arians it is the premiere as head coach, no other head coach was older than the 68-year-old on his Super Bowl debut.

Both coaches follow a trust-based philosophy and usually have a close relationship with their players. Arians likes to let his teams act risky and tough, and he is also known as a “quarterback whisperer”. Reid also likes to take risks and often makes bold decisions.

The tight ends

Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers) versus Travis Kelce (Chiefs):

Raymond James Stadium will also see two of the best tight ends in NFL history duel. Rob Gronkowski has been a congenial duo with Brady for years and is one of the weapons in the arsenal of the star quarterback. After his return from retirement, the extroverted “Gronk” had to prove his regular sprint training via videos in Corona times – the 31-year-old completed all sprints on one day, in different clothes.

Travis Kelce was the most important stop for Mahomes this season. At 1,416 yards, Kelce was the Chiefs’ best pass recipient, only Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills was better at 1,535 yards. For the massive tight end, this is an extremely extraordinary value.

The wide receiver

Mike Evans (Buccaneers) vs Tyreek Hill (Chiefs):

Mike Evans wanted to go to the dressing room after winning the Conference Final before an employee stopped him in time. “There’s an award ceremony?” Asked Evans, completely confused: “I’m sorry, this is new to me.” Evans (27) has been one of the best pass recipients in the league with his 1.96 m for years – but without much success.

Not so with Tyreek Hill, nicknamed “Cheetah” (cheetah). The 26-year-old impresses with his enormous speed, he ran the 100 m in 9.98 seconds and was meanwhile on a par with Usain Bolt. With his additional dynamic, Hill is hard to defend, in the last game against the Buccaneers he convinced with an unbelievable 269 captured yards and three touchdowns.

