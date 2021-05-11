Eyewitnesses filmed the operation of the Iron Dome missile defense system in Israel. Personnel published on the YouTube channel Privileged NPC

The video shows how several people are on the balcony, and suddenly the sounds of an air raid siren are heard. After that, rockets take off into the sky and destroy targets.

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, announced the launch of 130 missiles towards Tel Aviv and its environs. The attack was struck by the militant wing of the Al-Qassam Brigade, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Local media reported one murder in the Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

Later, the prime minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, promised that the Islamists would “pay with their lives” for the attack.