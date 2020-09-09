Russian Su-27 on September 8 climbed to intercept international reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea.

TV channelStar»Revealed the corresponding video. The footage from the fighter’s cockpit exhibits the Su-27 flying alongside the US Air Power RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane and the Swedish Air Power’s Gulf Stream reconnaissance plane.

In keeping with the Nationwide Middle for Protection Management, international plane turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, stopping its violation. After that, the Russian fighter returned to the house airfield.

Observe that on the eve of the Su-27 had already intercepted two reconnaissance plane from the US and Sweden over the Baltic Sea. As well as, a MiG-29 fighter jet escorted a Norwegian Air Power base patrol plane over the Barents Sea on Tuesday.