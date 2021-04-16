The interception of a reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force (Air Force) near Kamchatka was shown on video. The video publishes RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The video, taken from the cockpit, shows the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft.

As previously reported on April 16, after the foreign plane turned away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 safely returned to the home airfield. It was clarified that “no violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed,” and that the accompanying flight was conducted in accordance with the norms of international law.

Earlier in April, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of a Russian MiG-31 intercepting and escorting an American RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean.