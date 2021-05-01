Riyadh, Washington (agencies)

The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed, at dawn yesterday, that an enemy air target was intercepted and destroyed, targeting the city of Jeddah, which is located on the western coast of the Kingdom.

In a tweet on “Twitter”, the official Saudi News Agency, “SPA”, quoted the Ministry of Defense as announcing the interception and destruction of a hostile air target towards Jeddah.

Last Tuesday, the Saudi authorities announced the interception and destruction of a remote-controlled boat carrying “Yanbu” on the Red Sea. The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Turki Al-Maliki, stated that “the naval units were able to monitor the movement of the booby-trapped boat and navigate remotely in the waters of the Red Sea opposite Yanbu, and it was dealt with and destroyed according to the rules of engagement.” He added, “Investigations are continuing by the competent authorities to find out more details about this hostile attempt and to determine the party behind it.” The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin, condemned in the strongest terms, in a statement, the attempted attack on Jeddah Governorate.

The Secretary-General affirmed the solidarity of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures and measures it takes in order to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity.

In addition, the US State Department emphasized that there is no solution to the Yemeni crisis without Saudi Arabia’s support.

Yesterday, State Department regional spokesman Samuel Warberg said that Washington supports the efforts of the United Nations to resolve the Yemeni crisis, stressing that the Houthi terrorist militia must stop attacks against civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, stressing that its priority in Yemen is to provide aid and reach a political solution. The United States of America is intensifying its efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis. Last Thursday, the US special envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, went to Saudi Arabia and Oman.

And recently, Saudi Arabia announced a peace initiative in Yemen that included a comprehensive ceasefire, easing restrictions on fuel shipments to the port of Hodeidah, opening Sanaa airport under the supervision of the coalition and the United Nations, and the resumption of the political process.