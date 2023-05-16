Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:11



The Civil Guard intercepted the driver of a vehicle carrying 500 doses of cocaine in Cieza. The man, who was supposedly going to deliver the drug to a regular dealer, was arrested during one of the controls carried out in the municipality to identify people and verify vehicles.

One of them fled the place at high speed when he noticed the presence of the Benemérita, which began the pursuit to intercept him and stop his reckless driving. The agents managed to hunt him down in one of the streets of the urban area, although the driver came to hit them to try to escape.

Finally, despite the fact that he resisted, the civil guards arrested him and found two bags with a large amount of cocaine, one in the vicinity of the place and another among his belongings. The detainee, the drug, the seized effects and the proceedings have been made available to the Investigating Court of Cieza.