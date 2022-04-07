Radio messages between Russian soldiers were intercepted by the German secret service and would prove the atrocities that took place in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where dozens of civilian bodies were found in the streets, reported CNN Portugal.

In the recordings delivered to the German parliament last Wednesday (6), a Russian soldier talks about shooting at a person who was on a bicycle.

Kremlin says it was baffled by US sanctions against Putin’s daughters

In another message, soldiers described how they interrogated Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and then shot them.

Located about 35 kilometers from Kiev, the city of Bucha was occupied by the Russian army for more than a month, until it was retaken by the Ukrainians last week, when strong evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops was found.

In addition to dozens of civilians killed in the streets of the city, some tied up, a ditch with hundreds of bodies was also found.

As soon as reports of the atrocities that occurred in Bucha began to arrive, several European countries began to expel Russian diplomats from their territories, leaving the nation commanded by Vladimir Putin even more isolated.

