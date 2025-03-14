The Civil Guard and the Tax Agency have reported Friday that they arrested on March 4 at Terminal 2 of the Prat Airport to a 44 -year Moroccan passenger for drug trafficking. The woman transported in her body a total of 187 hunter cylinderswith a total weight of 2,011 grams, a fact that was a serious risk to his life.

The agents identified the passenger of a flight from Fez (Morocco) during a routine control. The woman had nervous and unusual behaviorwith incoherent answers to the questions asked by the agents, which raised suspicions about a possible attempt to introduce illegal substances.

Given these circumstances, the transfer to terminal 1 was requested to the passenger, where the doctor submitted it to a radiological test to check if he carried out foreign bodies in his body. The woman voluntarily agreed and the test result confirmed the presence of a large number of capsules in her digestive system.

This triggered in its immediate detention as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking and Urgent transfer to Bellvitge Hospitalwhere the medical protocol for expulsion was activated. The process, because of the large number of capsules ingested, was extended for almost three days under medical supervision for guarantee safe expulsion and avoid health complications. In total, 187 hashish cylinders had inside two kilos.

Those who perform this type of drug transport in their body are known as ‘Boleros’ or ‘Muleros’people who ingest small capsules wrapped in resistant materials to avoid their stomach dissolution, and assume the danger it entails, with the aim of transferring them through customs controls without being detected.

However, pressure, prolonged time without expelling them or sudden movements can cause Rupture of the wrappersreleasing the substance to the organism and causing serious poisoning that can be mortal.