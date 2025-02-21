Intercepted in the Pontevedrés de Marín port

The Civil Guard, the National Police and Customs Surveillance have intercepted in the last hours in the port of Marín (Pontevedra) a Russian freighter that transported 120 kilograms of cocaine in their helmet.

As reported by the Government Subdelegate in the province, Abel Losada – and collects Europa Press – was this last Thursday when the ship, with Panamanian flag, arrived at Marín’s facilities. There, he was retained by being aware that he could contain drugs in his helmet.

Specifically, it is the ‘Crown Garnet’ ship, 152 meters in length, which makes the route between Brazil and Dover, in the United Kingdom, with a scale in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.





During the inspection carried out on the morning of this Friday by the group of underwater activities of the Civil Guard, 120 kilos of cocaine have been found, according to Losada.

For now, it is unknown if there has been any detainee in this joint operation between said forces and security forces, congratulating them the government sub -delegate for their work.

In addition, Abel Losada wanted to send a “clear message” to drug traffickers, ensuring that “no matter how hard they strive” the police pressure will continue.