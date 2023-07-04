Intercepted drones in the skies of Moscow, Russia accuses: “Terrorist act”

At least 5 drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region: the news, initially reported by the Tass agency, was later confirmed by Russia, which accused Kiev of a “terrorist act”.

The drones, which were shot down, caused heavy restrictions on Vnukovo airport, which were later lifted. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the attack, stating: “The attacks have been repelled so far. For security reasons, some flights have been temporarily diverted from Vnukovo airport. At 8 the restrictions at the airport were lifted”.

Even the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the shooting down of the drones, speaking openly of an “act of terrorism”.

“The attempt by the Kiev regime to attack the area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which also accepts foreign flights, is another act of terrorism,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

“Considering that Zelensky is carrying out these terrorist attacks with weapons supplied by the West or purchased with Western funds, this is international terrorism,” added the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Zakharova then concluded: “The world community must realize that the United States, Great Britain and France – permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – are financing the terrorist regime”.