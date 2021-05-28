D.he International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO wants to investigate the forced diversion of a Ryanair plane to Minsk by Belarus. After a meeting on Thursday, the council of the UN organization emphasized “the importance of establishing the facts and understanding whether an ICAO member state has violated international air traffic law”. The ICAO will submit an interim report by June 25, said Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. The United States and several allies had requested an investigation into the incident. In a statement, the aviation authority said the incident had caused “serious concern”. The ICAO can only punish its member states by suspending voting rights.

Belarus urged the passenger plane to make a stopover in Minsk on Sunday, citing an alleged bomb threat, where the on-board government critic Roman Protassevich was arrested.

Worldwide outrage

The forced aircraft diversion had triggered massive international outrage. At their summit on Monday, the EU heads of state and government decided to close the airspace for aircraft from Belarus and to ban aircraft from landing at EU airports. Further punitive measures are currently being discussed. The foreign ministers of the G7 countries also condemned the move “in the strongest possible terms” on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has meanwhile appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure that Protassevich is released. “Moscow must not ignore this monstrous act of air piracy,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor in the newspapers of the Funke media group. “President Putin must use all his influence over the Belarusian dictator to secure the immediate release of Roman Protassevich and his partner Sofija Sapega.”

Putin meets Lukashenko on Friday

The SPD politician called for the regime in Minsk to be isolated internationally. A meeting between the Kremlin boss and the Belarusian ruler in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi is planned for Friday. Putin is considered to be the last strong ally of the ruler in Minsk, who violently suppressed protests against his government last year.

According to reports from journalists’ associations, the situation of media workers in Belarus has deteriorated dramatically since the 2020 presidential election, which was overshadowed by massive allegations of fraud, and the subsequent mass protests. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a lawsuit against Lukashenko in Lithuania over the Ryanair incident.