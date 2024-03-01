“I'm excited for today”: Marzouk's words outside the Court where the trial for the Erba massacre could reopen today

The hearing begins to discuss the request for the review of the sentences of Rosa and Olindo, sentenced in 2011 to life imprisonment for Erba massacre. Also present in the courtroom of the Court of Brescia was Azouz Marzouk, who was intercepted by journalists when he entered and had the opportunity to have his say on the matter.

18 years after that terrible event December 11, 2006in which Raffaella Castagna, Youssef Marzouk, Paola Galli and Valeria Cherubini were brutally murdered in an apartment building in Erba, the trial which saw Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano definitively sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2011 could undergo an incredible turning point .

The Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia, in fact, meets today to discuss the request review of the sentence. The wait was enormous, just look at the line of people that formed outside the Court from the early hours of the morning and the enormous amount of journalists who awaited the arrival of the protagonists of this dramatic issue, which has always attracted a Above average media attention.

Also present in the courtroom, as had already been announced some time ago, is Azouz Marzouk, husband and father of two of the victims, who has never hidden himself from saying that, in his opinion, justice has not been done and that There are two innocent people in prison.

He told journalists he was excited for today and that for him this is one revenge. He said he is convinced that justice can finally be done today, unlike what has happened up to now. In the few words released to the press, the man reiterated that he too was initially convinced of Rosa and Olindo's guilt, only to change his mind a year after the massacre.

Finally he concluded by also referring to the drug dealing traila topic that has been discussed a lot in recent months: