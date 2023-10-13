The consumer price index (IPC) in Argentina reached 138.3% in 12 months when measured in September, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) reported this Thursday (12).

Taking into account only the variation between September and the previous month, the increase was 12.7%, above the monthly average of 12.4% recorded until August and which was already the highest since February 1991.

Furthermore, from January to September, accumulated inflation reached 103.2%.

According to the official report, consumer goods became 13.5% more expensive, and services became 10.5% more expensive in relation to August, which is equivalent to an increase of 139.3% and 134.3% in 12 months, respectively.

Among the increases recorded in September, the highlights were increases in clothing and footwear (15.7%), recreation and culture (15.1%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (14.3%).

On the other hand, the most notable drop was in the health sector, from 15.3% in August to 9.5% in September.

Consumer prices increased by 94.8% last year, with a notable acceleration compared to the 50.9% seen in 2021.

The most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Central Bank pointed to inflation of 173.2% this year.