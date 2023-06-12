From 4 to 15 July, a handball “Olympics” with 70 nations, 190 cities, 220 teams and 7,000 participants. Sport Minister Abodi: “This sport has achieved great results in other countries. I’ll try to do my part to make it successful here too”

Fifty years of Interamnia. Fifty years of great handball. But also 50 years of inclusion through sport as illustrated by the symbol of the event scheduled as always in Teramo from 4 to 15 July: a colored hand, which represents the five continents, but “can also represent the five senses”, as the sports minister Andrea Abodi who took part in the Roman presentation of the event this morning.

The event — It will be a real handball “Olympics” with 70 nations, 190 cities, 220 teams and 7,000 participants. There will be all the handball there is, as demonstrated by the new tournaments at the start: the Interamnia Master Cup dedicated to champions over 50 (Tunisia, Italy, Poland); the Interamnia Wheelchair Cup, a wheelchair tournament; the Interamnia Unite Grand Prix dedicated to university teams (coming from China, Taiwan, Senegal, Madagascar, Uzbekistan and India); the Interamnia Beach Cup obviously reserved for beach handball. “In other countries, handball has achieved great results. I will try to do my part – Abodi said again – so that this discipline is established here too. And then Interamnia is much more than a sporting event”. See also Abodi: "I support Lazio and respect Lotito. He respects me a little less...". Then he talks about his illness

SO MUCH WORLD — The demonstration – strengthened by the recognition of “Human Rights Defender” conferred in 2014 by Amnesty International – will in fact take place under the banner of openness to the world. During the days, in Piazza Martiri della Libertà, performances, concerts, sports twinning with representatives from all over the world will alternate. And the program will not stop at handball, because a foot race is also planned and among the reference associations there are also Crazy For Football and the 2024 European Athletics Foundation, scheduled in Rome from 7 to 12 June 2024.

MADE IN ITALY — At the presentation this morning there were among others the organizational patron, Pierluigi Montatuti, and the federal president Pasquale Loria. With them, Silvia Salis: “It’s excellent news that this sport is practiced by many girls – said the vice president of Coni – and the space that women find within handball is important. Furthermore, this type of initiative in youth is essential for developing sports awareness, as well as for enhancing Made in Italy”. See also Abodi: "The CEO of the Milano-Cortina Foundation by next week"

June 12, 2023 (change June 12, 2023 | 4:45 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Interamnia #turns #great #handball #event #Teramo