Yesterday, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched an innovative initiative in the world of mobility to delight taxi drivers in the emirate, by installing advanced interactive screens in 4,500 taxi vehicles, in a first phase, providing users with a variety of visual and audio content during the trip, starting with News through to entertainment and marketing offers.

The initiative comes after the success of the pilot phase launched by the Authority in 2022 with 250 taxi vehicles, in partnership with Hala and Binary Media, which specializes in improving customer service.

Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency, Ahmed Bahrozyan, said that this initiative aims to make taxi patrons happy and raise their level of satisfaction with transportation services, noting that Hala was one of the first companies to provide innovative initiatives to provide comfort and luxury to users throughout Dubai.

He added: “We are pleased to cooperate with (Hala) and (Binery Media) to provide an interactive transportation service that provides carefully selected informational and entertainment content to be presented to taxi users during their trips.”

For his part, CEO of Hala, Khaled Nusseibeh, said: “We are committed to providing the best-in-class transportation service to our users, and our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority and Binary is the best evidence of this commitment, and the installation of these digital screens confirms our keenness to invest “In technology to improve and provide unparalleled service to users, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading digital center in the world.”

In turn, Santosh Sarma, co-founder and CEO of Binary Media, said: “We envision a future in which the journey is as important as the destination itself, which turns time wasted commuting into an opportunity for entertainment, relaxation, and productivity. Our platform enables brands to reach our users while traveling.” We move them with us, so we give brands the opportunity to showcase their products to them while they are very focused.”

It is noteworthy that Hala currently supervises 21,000 vehicle drivers through a fleet of 12,000 vehicles provided by Hala’s franchise partners to residents, tourists and visitors in Dubai.