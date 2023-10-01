Heriot-Watt University in Dubai and Khalifa University of Science and Technology (Abu Dhabi) won the Dubai Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, the results of which were recently announced at the Dubai International Conference on Self-Driving Transport, where Heriot-Watt University won first place for The idea of ​​experiencing passengers in a self-driving vehicle through virtual reality (VR) technology, which shows the characteristics of a bus in which passengers enjoy safety and comfort, in addition to new features related to the Roads and Transport Authority’s smart application.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology (Abu Dhabi) came in second place for the idea of ​​the customer experience on self-driving buses by developing a virtual human assistant characterized by the ability to respond to passengers and respond to their inquiries.

The representative of the Heriot-Watt University team in Dubai, Mohammed Al-Musleh, told Emirates Al-Youm: “The focus was on information security and awareness of the things that happen in the city of Dubai, including tourist events and others, as well as the safety of bus users in priorities, in addition to the fact that the bus Self-driving without a driver and relying on maps and laser images to navigate the city streets.”

Al-Musleh pointed out that the virtual reality technology in the vehicle allows easy and quick entry for people of determination, in addition to a remote sensing system with artificial intelligence that predicts accidents or health conditions of passengers before they occur. By simply looking at the video, the system predicts that a person may have a heart attack or a health symptom, and sends For ambulances before anything happens.

In turn, the Khalifa University team confirmed that they have succeeded in developing a virtual human assistant inside the self-driving vehicle, which is characterized by the ability to respond to passengers and respond to their inquiries, such as the destination of the bus, the number of passengers on the bus, and the temperature inside and outside the bus, so that the innovation serves the idea of ​​the customer experience. On self-driving buses.