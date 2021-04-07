In the Orenburg region, they launched interactive maps on which local residents mark the spaces that, in their opinion, need to be improved. The work is carried out as part of the participation of the Orenburg region in the All-Russian competition for the best projects for creating a comfortable urban environment.

Maps, in particular, were issued for the cities of Abdulino, Gai, Kuvandyk, Mednogorsk, Orsk, Sorochinsk and Yasny. With the help of maps, ideas and proposals are collected for the improvement of territories selected by citizens.

On the map, you can leave your proposal for the development of space, your personal opinion or a wish for improving the territory. The authors of the initiative promise to take this into account when creating applications, writes RIA “Orenburzhye”…

In February, the Center for the Development of Architecture and Urban Environment of the Orenburg Region announced a tender for 45 million rubles. By May 20, the contractor must draw up a concept for the improvement of seven cities in the region.