Interactive game creates virtual Amazon for computer

The University of São Paulo platform has a forest-inspired setting; Programmers want to bring games to schools

An educational computer game titled “Virtual Forest” was developed by the EIC (Interactive Science Space) team – a group linked to Cibfar (Center for Research and Innovation in Biodiversity and Drugs), of innovation and dissemination of Fapesp based at the Institute of Physics of São Carlos da USP (University of Sao Paulo).

The game allows users to connect with the Amazon in a playful way. The forest is explored through realistic 3D simulation, using digital tools, which allow visitors to get to know representatives of the biome’s flora and fauna, as well as the knowledge extracted from it by different ethnicities of the original peoples.

The 3D tour is guided by an arrow, located at the top of the screen, which helps the player locate different plants, animals and curiosities in the forest.

During navigation, the player can interact with elements that make up the forest, acquiring general and specific knowledge about the plants and animals that live there. Along the way, the user can participate in questionnaires and earn bonuses that will encourage them to interact with media elements and test the knowledge acquired.

The development of the game involved a multidisciplinary team of experts and students from different areas, both information technology and natural sciences, under the general guidance of the teacher Leila Beltraminifrom IFSC-USP.

Aimed at children and young people, the game It is recommended for use in schools and also for general public entertainment. It was developed to be accessed through the browser and is available for free download for the EIC website.

With information from Fapesp Agency.