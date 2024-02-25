Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/25/2024 – 17:47

From March 6th, the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center in Rio de Janeiro (CCBB RJ) will host a sensorial exhibition Mundo Zira – Ziraldo Interactive, where the whole family can have contact with the characters created by the Brazilian comic artist and writer, who are part of the imagination of children of all ages. The exhibition will run until May 13, celebrating the talent of the artist, who turned 91 in October last year.

The premiere took place in 2022, in Brasília, where the immersive exhibition was seen by 65 thousand people. Tickets are free and can be collected from the 28th at site from CCBB RJ. The exhibition will be open every day, except Tuesday, from 9am to 8pm.

Ziraldo stopped producing texts and drawings in September 2018, when he suffered a stroke. His studio, where he worked for 70 years, located in the Lagoa neighborhood, south of Rio, is being transformed into the Ziraldo Institute.

Children's stories told by him in more than 200 titles, including Flics, Crazy boy, Pererê Class, Square Boy, among others, will occupy the lobby and fourth floor of CCBB RJ, to be enjoyed by locals and other visitors. The artistic direction and curatorship are by Adriana Lins and Daniela Thomas, respectively the artist's niece and daughter. The exhibition is held by Lumen Produções and Instituto Ziraldo, sponsored by PRIO, a company in the Brazilian oil and gas sector, and the Ministry of Culture.

Those who were children and knew Ziraldo's books and characters passed them on to their children and grandchildren. “Flicts is 60 years old, Pererê Class also. There are generations. They are grandparents, children and grandchildren”, he said in an interview with Brazil Agency curator Adriana Lins. She added that children aged 10 and 12, who currently work on social media, and who were born when Ziraldo was 80, are readers of her stories, which proves that the characters are timeless. “They know the books, the characters and they love them.” Adriana stated that Flicts, released in 1969, is current. “He talks about inclusion, acceptance, differences, communion.” Without being didactic, his books always have a lesson to convey. “Ziraldo is so literature, poetry and sensitivity that the message arrives. That's why he has so many fans. He talks like a reader. His work is personal”, highlighted Adriana.

Interactivity

The exhibition combines interactivity and technology with traditional art, providing a new reading of the artist's iconic works. “When we think of Ziraldo’s work, we think of the pleasure, fascination and joy that he manages to convey with his art. Now, in this exhibition, we want to go beyond the pages, get off the page, recreating a conversation with his collection. In Zira Worldbooks, comics and characters leave the pages and gain new dynamics through the hands of visitors”, said Ziraldo’s eldest daughter, Daniela Thomas, artistic curator at the Institute.

When visitors enter the lobby of CCBB RJ, they will already notice that Ziraldo is present in the building. Gigantic balloons. 3 and 4 meters in diameter, they will be suspended in the air with all the colors of the Flicts and with the figures of friends from Crazy boy, welcoming and inviting everyone to play and travel in the Zira World. “We ture Ziraldo’s universes more. We bring the boys from the moon, who are the boys from the planets, the Crazy boyThe Pererê ClassO Lilac Planet, FlictsO Apple Bugwith which Ziraldo won the Jabuti Prize for best art book in 1982”, recalled Adriana.

When the person arrives on the fourth floor, outside the gallery, they begin to have contact with Ziraldo's world. The artist himself welcomes the public in a giant black and white photograph. “It’s as if he was saying: This is where it’s at!” O Crazy boy It then points to the direction the visitor should follow. At the front door, Flicts welcomes people who end up partners in this orchestra of colors and sounds, said Adriana. As people move their arms and hands as if they were conductors, the book appears on a screen and animates, making colors and words appear. “You become the driver of this story. You immerse yourself in the sensorial and take ownership of feelings, perceptions, at the same time as you are playing, having fun.”

Surprises

More surprises await the public in the spaces dedicated to Square Boywhich talks about the transition from child to adult life, and in Lilac Planet, which is a homage to the book, in which the character discovers words. Already the Saci Pererê takes visitors to another room, which is the Mata do Fundão, symbolizing all Brazilian forests. There, projections mix characters and forest noises that appear every moment behind the branches. “It’s a catch-22, within the Mata do Fundão”, said Adriana Lins.

In fact, the curator explained that it is a large hall that creates environments. In one of these environments, the visitor's image is captured and projected onto an illustration by Ziraldo on the wall in front of him. “The visitor then becomes a character from the cartoon, from that scene. It has a drawing menu and visitors can choose which image they want to appear in.” In the drawing perception part, there is another environment with digital tables, where the public chooses which drawing they want to color, using a different texture. Then, the drawing is projected very large on the wall and the other visitors get to see your art, as you became Ziraldo's co-author on that illustration.

The exhibition also highlights another Ziraldian language, which is onomatopoeia. The interactivity works in some points on the floor where the person passes and steps, making the onomatopoeia appear on the wall with its characteristic noise. Daniela Thomas remembers that Ziraldo's exhibitions are normally a party, because his drawings are fascinating. “They are happy, bright, seductive”, added Adriana. “That’s really enchanting.” In an interactive exhibition like this, everything becomes a party.

According to her, who is also director of the Ziraldo Institute, “it is an immersive, fun, dynamic exhibition, going beyond contemplation, inviting the visitor to act and be part of the fun. According to the curators, Mundo Zira – Ziraldo Interactive It is an invitation to stimulate creativity and reflection. Interacting with the works offers an educational experience, combining art, technology and social and environmental messages. The themes, pioneered by Ziraldo since the 60s, remain not only contemporary, but also urgent.