ofSelin Hubert shut down

Who will be the strongest party in Saxony-Anhalt, what role does the AfD play? Who can form a coalition? Diagrams, maps and graphics for the state elections on June 6th.

The new State Parliament of Saxony-Anhalt * will be elected this Sunday.

will be elected this Sunday. The state election has because of the strong role of AfD a high level of explosiveness.

a high level of explosiveness. Here in the article we offer them Charts, graphs, live data and maps for the results on election night.

Magdeburg. When the new state parliament is elected this Sunday in Saxony-Anhalt, political Germany will look to the state. Shortly before the federal elections in autumn, the results of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt are quite explosive. In the last elections in 2016, the AfD immediately made it into parliament as the second strongest force behind the CDU. This led to a coalition with the SPD and the Greens. Because the CDU, AfD and the Left had previously categorically excluded coalitions from one another. Here in the text you will always find current results and data, diagrams and visualizations on election evening.

State election in Saxony-Anhalt: All results

In the state elections in 2016, the AfD immediately made it into parliament as the second strongest force behind the CDU. It was also only slightly behind in the last polls. This year’s election also has some special features. The parliament should actually be elected in March. However, due to the corona pandemic and the hope of higher voter turnout – in the 2016 elections this was at least 61.1% – it was decided to hold the election later. In addition, the state parliament is to be reduced from its current at least 87 seats to 83.

If you follow the polls, a new governing coalition of three parties is likely. Since the beginning of 2021, the polls of the CDU, Left and AfD have shown falling approval, while the Greens in particular, but also the FDP and SPD, have seen rising values. Theoretically, there could also be a minority government like in Thuringia if there is no coalition that independently represents more than half of the seats in the state parliament.

In addition to direct mandates, the FDP’s performance could ultimately play a decisive role in the result of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt and thus in the formation of a government. In addition, the question remains whether it will reach the five percent hurdle. Even if the polls promise a very close race, the previous Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) * is again the favorite in these elections. His first major challenge for this electoral term could then begin with the formation of a coalition capable of governing. For the post of Prime Minister, the top candidates of the other parties * can only calculate outsider opportunities.

In addition to economic and corona issues, the main focus of the parties’ election programs * are security, traffic management and the energy transition. And if you are not yet sure which party you want to vote, you can compare your convictions with the respective election programs: with the Wahl-O-Mat for the state of Saxony-Anhalt *.

How the state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt will be composed in 2021

The state elections * determine the composition of the parliaments in the respective federal states. In the city-states of Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg they are called the House of Representatives. The federal states can, for example, determine the length of the electoral term themselves, as long as the regulations are compatible with Germany’s electoral principles. In Saxony-Anhalt, the state parliament can decide on political events in the state for a period of five years.

In Saxony-Anhalt, a combined variant of a personality vote and proportional representation is carried out in the state elections, in which each person entitled to vote has two votes. With the first vote, a direct mandate for the state parliament is elected in each of the 41 constituencies. With the second vote, on the other hand, you choose the national list of a particular party. The order of the candidates on the lists is determined beforehand by the parties and may not be changed afterwards. The parliament is then composed of the 41 direct mandates of the first votes and a further 42 mandates via the state lists of the second votes.

If a party wins more direct mandates than it receives through its second vote, the remaining directly elected MPs move into the state parliament by means of an overhang mandate. Such overhang seats can increase the total number of seats to be allocated. In order to put smaller parties at a lower disadvantage, the so-called Hare-Niemeyer process is also used in Saxony-Anhalt. This system allows the total number of MPs to change slightly if necessary.

This is how the Hare-Niemeyer process works

This distribution procedure for the seats in parliament is intended to avoid disadvantages for smaller parties as far as possible. The distribution of the seats from the state election results in Saxony-Anhalt is calculated as follows: The total number of available seats is multiplied by the party’s share of second votes and then divided by the total number of all valid second votes. In the next step, one seat is assigned to the integer values. The seats still to be allocated at the end will be divided according to the size of the decimal places among all parties that have received at least five percent of all valid second votes. However, a certain paradox can also arise with this procedure. If the total number of seats to be allocated is increased, a party can lose one seat despite the same distribution of votes. From Selin Hubert. ** Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.