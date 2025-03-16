Until recently, the digital and audiovisual contents were conceived from a unidirectional perspective: they were created to be passively consumed, as a finished product that the user simply observed or listened. However, this vision is becoming obsolete in a world where interactivity and user participation have become fundamental pillars of digital experience. Now the ‘average retail’ have become their own advertising platforms taking advantage of their traffic, their data and digital environments to offer highly segmented ads at the right time of purchase. Juan Carlos Alcaide, a loyalty expert, customer and marketing experience and professor at ESIC University, calls it ‘The store of the future’ because it becomes much more than a place of purchase.

These are spaces where customization is radical, with advertisements adapted to each customer depending on their shopping history and store behavior. With a real -time measurement and an optimization of the investment return with precise data on what works and what does not. There is also an omnicanal interaction, that is, synchronized advertising between the eCommerce, the app, digital screens, store and even purchase tickets.

This personalized store in store allows the ‘retailers’ to convert the experience of purchase into something much more relevant and effective when building relationships with their customers, explains Beatriz twelve, director of the Evercom consumption division. “It is not about impacting by impacting, but about offering messages or resources that provide value at the right time, which translates into more conversion, more fidelity and a more natural relationship with the brand.”

‘Phygital’

This ‘phygital’ concept, which fuses the physical and digital to improve consumer experience has come to stay, they affirm from Instore, service company for the point of sale and production for events. Technology such as interactive screens that show personalized information about products, promotions with QR codes (IDBI), NFC and RFID are an innovative way to attract and loyalty to customers through exclusive offers, discounts, promotions or non -contact payments. Also the measurement and analysis of data is fundamental in real time to adapt advertising according to the client’s profile in the store. For this, intelligent cameras and sensors are used that facilitate the analysis of behavioral patterns: the areas that generate more interest, the products that are touched but do not buy … Today they work to cross the information from e-commerce platforms, the point of sale and digital spaces such as social networks to adjust the strategies. The objective is to convert this data into useful decisions and, above all, do so with meaning. “Store advertising cannot be a brand monologue, it must be a conversation based on what the consumer needs and be based on listening,” they say from Instore.









Also suitable for SMEs What seemed previously reserved exclusively for giants today is a viable option for SMEs thanks to the fact that self -service platforms, such as Google Retail Media and Amazon DSP, have democratized access, allowing even the smallest brands manage their own campaigns efficiently. In addition, the reduction of technological costs has played a fundamental role: digital screens, data analysis software and programmatic advertising are now more affordable, which facilitates that they can compete on equal terms. Finally, collaborations with Marketplaces and Local Retailers offer new opportunities, allowing small businesses to buy advertising spaces in third-party e-commerce and to reach their audience.

Gamification, videos, infographics, virtual and augmented reality … Behind each shocking content there is a complex process where the design, narrative and strategy converge in the search for the same objective: excite and connect. “The first step is to put yourself in the place of the public.” The colors, the typography, the arrangement of the elements on the screen, every detail plays a key role in the user experience. In addition, it matters what you say and how you say it. Behind each design there must be a well told story. A good script, which catches and is memorable.

While being clear about the objective and coherence of the message, to instance the key is to transform that passive dynamic into an active experience. “With interactivity you allow your users to get involved in experience in a deeper and more personalized way.” The content is not only consumed, but also the user is lived and invited to make decisions, explore, customize and, ultimately, become an active part of the narrative. This not only increases engagement, but also generates a deeper emotional connection.

The sectors that are currently betting on ‘Retail Media’, analyzes Alcaide, are mainly those of large product Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as Nestlé, Danone or Coca-Cola, which seek to maximize their presence in supermarkets. Also in the field of fashion and beauty such as Nike, L’Oréal or Inditex, which use personalized advertising in the e-commerce and in store. Technology and electronics, with brands such as Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi, invest on platforms such as Mediamarkt and Amazon to give visibility. Laboratories and well -being brands have long used this type strategies to highlight in specialized pharmacies and marketplaces.

But can this type of strategy generate new business opportunities? As Alcaide points out, the average retail is not only advertising, but a business strategy with direct impact on the profitability of both retailer and brands. Therefore, additional income can be generated selling spaces within their stores so that brands promote their products in a segmented and strategic way. Also offering relevant and personalized ads that increase customer satisfaction and thereby strengthen the link and promote future purchases.

Augmented reality

Looking towards the future, the generative AI will allow creation ads in real time, adapting advertising messages to the mood or consumer preferences at all times. At the same time, immersive advertising with augmented reality will transform the customer experience, offering virtual testers, interactive ads and experiences that will bring products closer to never seen before. In addition, integration with social networks and streaming platforms, such as Tiktok, Instagram or YouTube, will expand the scope of campaigns, connecting the physical world with digital fluidly. And finally, collaborations between brands and retailers will become more strategic, promoting data-sharing agreements that will design more precise and effective campaigns, based on a deep knowledge of the consumer.