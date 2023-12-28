Inter-Zhang, championship and plan to refinance the debt

Inter president Steven Zhang has an ambitious 2024 ahead for the Nerazzurri colours: he wants to lead the team to the second star's scudetto and in the meantime works to keep the club: the aim is therefore to refinance the debt with Oaktree. May will be the hot moment on both fronts. “The Serie A championship will end on 26 May 2024. Inter president Steven Zhang, by that date, hopes to achieve two objectives: the second scudetto with Inter, since his arrival as a shareholder, and another target , this time financial. In just five months, more or less at the same time as the end of the top football league, the maxi-debt contracted with the American Oaktree fund will also expire: 275 million lent in May 2021, rising to over 350 million due to the of the interest to be paid upon maturity”, writes Il Sole 24 Ore.

Zhang, as we said, is working with the aim of refinancing the loan. “The sale of Inter is not on the table for now, except super offers, and at the moment there are no concrete negotiations with potential buyers, after the attempt by BC partners in 2021 and some discussions with Persian Gulf funds. Even in recent meetings with Goldman Sachs, the trusted bank of the Chinese family, it would have been asked to build the financial architecture of the new loan: Goldman would have given its willingness to refinance, with a subsequent syndication of the new line with large credit funds and hedge fund”, we read in the Sole 24 Ore.

Inter, Oaktree contacted by potential new buyers?

Meanwhile, “Oaktree has already been contacted by potential new buyersin case the Californian fund finds itself having to enforce the pledge on the club”, explains Il Sole.

Inter, Zhang and Suning relaunch the club. And interest rate forecasts lead to optimism

But at Suning there is confidence in completing the refinancing and relaunching the Inter project, which among other things looks towards a proprietary stadium – Rozzano indicated area – and the showcase of the FIFA Club World Cup with 32 teams in June 2025 “On the interest rate front, the majority of analysts indicate that the peak has been reached and cuts by central banks can be expected in 2024. Furthermore, the recent ruling of the EU Court on the Super League, even if in a completely theoretical way at the moment, is causing the valuations of the major European clubs to rise on the basis of prospective revenues higher than the current ones. The Italian teams, including Inter, have announced that they do not want to participate in the new format: however, the feeling has been created that the future cake to be divided is becoming larger”, explains the newspaper.

