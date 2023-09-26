Inter, liabilities drops (from 140 to 80/85 million). Champions League and super stadium takings

Inter flies on the pitch (first in the standings with full points with +3 on Milan) and outside the pitch the numbers are clearly improving.

The Nerazzurri club should record a deficit of around 80/85 million euros, a clear improvement compared to the red of 140 million of the previous management. The big one weighs Champions League final (the journey in Europe that led Simone Inzaghi’s team to Istanbul is worth around a hundred million) conquered in June and around 80 million revenues from the stadium (record figure, let’s not forget the 10.4 million takings from the return derby with Milan in the semi-final in May).

Without forgetting the constant work of Marotta and Ausilio on the market with the reduction of total wages and depreciation quotas while managing to strengthen the team on the field (see the great start to the season).

A situation that allows Suning to look with optimism to the future of an Inter that is thinking of owning the stadium and sees qualification for the rich Fifa Club World Cup in 2025 close (total prize money of 2.5 billion euros and 32 participating teams). .

Inter, Saudi fund pressing for the Suning club

But proposals from possible buyers are also on the horizon and there has been a lot of talk about them in recent days US investment bank Raine Group that would have found a fund ready to buy Inter under the conditions set by the current Chinese ownership.

The company’s valuation would be around 1.3 billion (a little more than what RedBird paid to take Milan). Second Tuttosport it would have been presented by a Middle Eastern fund linked to the Saudi worlda clue that would lead towards Investcorp, company raising capital from Saudi Arabia (and who had previously also looked at Milan before the move from Elliott to RedBird).

And always according to the Turin sports newspaper despite Zhang’s desire to remain at the helm of Inter by refinancing the debt with the Oaktree fund (the 275 million euro loan must be repaid by May 2024 – a figure that will rise to around 360 million calculating 12% interest), in the financial circles around the Nerazzurri club there would be confidence in the change of ownership.

