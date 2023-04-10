Samuele Mulattieri flies. And with him Frosinone flies towards Serie A. The Ciociara team, in fact, won again today against Ascoli

Samuele Mulattieri flies. And Frosinone is also flying with him towards Serie A. The Ciociara team, in fact, won again today, beating Ascoli 2-0 at home. And direct promotion is getting closer and closer. Frosinone, in fact, has a 10-point lead over the third in the standings, an absolutely reassuring advantage in view of this season finale. We are on the 32nd day and with only 6 days to play, Serie A now seems imminent.

For Mulattieri, who has played 29 games in the league, there are now 12 goals. A respectable haul for the striker born in 2000, who is at Frosinone on loan from Inter. Mulattieri is in an amazing state of form, enhanced by the recent brace with the Under 21 team. Inter have a jewel and must try to carefully evaluate the forward’s position, who could represent a succulent treasure or even an alternative for pink next year. See also F1 | Twist: Fallows in Aston Martin with the Red Bull deal

