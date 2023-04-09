Although it has not been in a World Cup as usual, the name of Guillermo Ochoa once again has gone around the world. The starting goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team had a show of brilliant saves last Friday against Inter Milan, where he had 10 stellar saves. Including what for many has been the best of the year in Serie A. The veteran makes the signing of him worth Salernitana in the winter because he has a star performance.
Guillermo’s contract ends in the following summer market and everything indicates that the Salernitana team wants to put the renewal on the table. However, it seems complex for it to materialize, since Francisco’s level below the three sticks has put him in the crosshairs of several heavyweight clubs. One of them, Inter Milan, who made it clear last Friday that the national team is at its best.
Information from Italy taken up by MedioTiempo affirms that Inter Milan was perplexed by what Ochoa did last Friday, and the club that already had intentions of seeking his signing at the end of the season. Today more than ever I would be convinced that Guillermo can make it to the squad and perform on par with what is required. There is no certainty that the offer will arrive, since everything depends on the departure of Onana, but in case it materializes, the former América is the first option on the list.
