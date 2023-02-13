The nerazzurri do not go beyond the draw at the home of blucerchiati, -9 from the safety zone. In the final Audero saves Stankovic deflecting a left foot from Acerbi on the crossbar

I don’t stretch. Inter remain second, but throw away the opportunity to go +5 on their direct competitors in the Champions League fight and, in addition to losing ground from the unattainable Naples (+15), they see themselves approaching from Milan and Atalanta. The draw against Sampdoria smacks of a wasted opportunity for Inzaghi who has the syndrome of medium-small companies given that in this beginning of 2023 he has left 7 points on the street against Monza, Empoli and Sampdoria. And he doesn’t console the fact that after 14 league away games with at least one goal conceded, the defense maintains its unbeaten run: Ferraris’ 0-0 is a bad step backwards after the derby won 8 days ago. It’s a different story for the Sampdoria line-up which stays within 8 of salvation, but which achieves the second useful result after the 2-2 draw in Monza. The goal remains a mirage (only in 2 of the last 11 days has the attack done its… duty), but at least the group conveys the feeling of being alive and wanting to fight not to relegate.

Samp holds — Stankovic chooses Murillo in place of Colley, transferred to Besiktas, to complete the three-man defense and places Djuricic as a midfielder and not an attacking midfielder. With the 3-5-2, preferred to the 3-4-1-2, the goal is to limit the damage in the middle of the pitch, where the Nerazzurri are superior in numbers. In particular, the former Sassuolo dabs on the arrembante Barella, a right move that will pay off. From 1′ Inzaghi bets on the Lukaku-Lautaro duo, both owners together in Serie A since 26 August, and on Gosens, who didn’t start from the start even from the first day, in Lecce. Only bench for Brozovic. The presence in the center of the attack of Big Rome you can hear it and see it: the tactical plan is to lean on the Belgian who acts as a bank or sets up on his own for the conclusion. La Doria is unable to keep the former Chelsea who first forces a detour into the Augello corner and then orchestrates for his teammates, but the right paw does not come from Lautaro or Darmian. Inter play the game and finish 9 times towards goal in the first half. However, Samp does not look bad and, although suffering from the velvety touches of Martinez and the physicality of Lukaku, does not play the role of sparring partner. Onana must be careful of Cuisance’s long shot and Gabbiadini’s close deflection, two useful initiatives for the Ligurians to ease the pressure of an opponent who dominates in terms of possession, but uses little game changes and has no push on the left from Gosens . As the minutes go by, the guests’ actions become predictable because they lose speed, so it’s easier for the blucerchiati not to leave spaces. As often happened to him at the beginning of the season, Barella is too nervous: the result is an ugly quarrel with Lukaku, who silences him. Inzaghi, who returns to the locker room at 0-0 despite the 13 shots attempted by him, needs more action and fewer words. Also because Audero performs neither miracles nor noteworthy saves and the same at the interval is right. See also Camarda always scores: Milan are Italian Under 15 champions

Inter without aim — Inter re-emerges from the belly of Ferraris with Dimarco in place of the injured Gosens, while the Sampdoria curve takes it out on Ferrero. The Nerazzurri are back to pressing as they did at the beginning of the match and above all now they are also pushing to the left thanks to the new entry, able to duet with Mkhitaryan and Acerbi. La Doria replies with a restart that leads Gabbiadini to shoot without the right precision. Dimarco sends a shiver down Stankovic’s spine with his right foot from the outside. The Nerazzurri attacked with several men, so the hosts all retreated behind the ball line and tried to sting on the counterattack. With Sabiri for Cuisance, the Serbian coach gave a jolt and his developments from a corner almost got the lead again with Gabbiadini. The match is alive and Inter can’t bring it to their side because they make too many mistakes in shooting or in the last pass or because they are facing an opponent who is physically fit. Inzaghi is looking for a breakthrough with a triple change (Dumfries, Brozovic and Dzeko for Darmian, Barella and Lukaku), but the frenzy is greater than the lucidity. Stankovic understands the moment and withdraws the center of gravity with Rincon and Murru for Djuricic and Gabbiadini: he prepares for a finish in the trenches, but the Inter maneuver does not take off and the opportunities that arrive are mainly the result of the verve of Calhanoglu, who is back as a midfielder with Brozovic again director. Inzaghi closes with the 2005 Carboni on the field and Acerbi from outside comes close to the coup, finding Audero attentive to the deflection on the crossbar. At the end of recovery it is Lautaro, who had scored his last 5 goals in Serie A, who wastes. After three successes in a row, including the Coppa Italia, Inter are holding back. And the draw tastes more like defeat than a point earned. See also Lukaku blocks half of Europe's market. Inter are on pole until the end of the month, but then ...

