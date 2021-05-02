Milan “Inter” became the champion of Italy ahead of schedule in the 2020/21 season. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The team won the title after a draw in the match between the second Atalanta and Sassuolo (1: 1). As a result, four rounds before the end of the national championship, Inter is 13 points ahead of the closest pursuer. The club from Bergamo has lost the mathematical chances of catching up with the leader.

Inter won the Italian championship for the first time in 11 years. The team broke the hegemony of Juventus Turin, which had won the tournament for the past nine seasons.

For Inter, the championship in Serie A became the 19th in history. Juventus remains the leader in this indicator with 36 titles.