Inter won the first classic of the Champions League semifinal

Inter dominated the first act of the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Milan and struck twice, 0-2, with goals from Bosnian Edin Dzeko and Armenian Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Dzeko prevailed over his mark in a corner kick to open the scoring with an almost acrobatic shot and Mkhitaryan put land in the middle with a play in which he took advantage of the corridor left by the ‘Rossonera’ defense to define comfortably.

Inter materialized their chances and prevented Milan, badly outmatched in all phases of the game, from creating hardly any danger.

The VAR acted to correct the decision of the Spanish referee, who awarded a non-existent penalty to the Argentine Lautaro Martínez.

In addition, the Algerian Ismael Bennacer had to be substituted in the 18th minute due to discomfort. The Brazilian Junior Messias entered his place.

The second leg of the Champions League semifinal will be played on Tuesday, May 16, at 2 pm, Colombian time.

with Efe

