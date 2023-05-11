Thursday, May 11, 2023
Inter won the first classic of the Champions League semifinal

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in Sports
Inter won the first classic of the Champions League semifinal


milan vs. Inter

Edin Dzeko celebrates his goal in the Champions League semifinal.

Edin Dzeko celebrates his goal in the Champions League semifinal.

The 0-2 victory in the first leg puts them with good options to reach the final of the tournament.

Inter dominated the first act of the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Milan and struck twice, 0-2, with goals from Bosnian Edin Dzeko and Armenian Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Dzeko prevailed over his mark in a corner kick to open the scoring with an almost acrobatic shot and Mkhitaryan put land in the middle with a play in which he took advantage of the corridor left by the ‘Rossonera’ defense to define comfortably.

Inter materialized their chances and prevented Milan, badly outmatched in all phases of the game, from creating hardly any danger.

The VAR acted to correct the decision of the Spanish referee, who awarded a non-existent penalty to the Argentine Lautaro Martínez.

In addition, the Algerian Ismael Bennacer had to be substituted in the 18th minute due to discomfort. The Brazilian Junior Messias entered his place.

The second leg of the Champions League semifinal will be played on Tuesday, May 16, at 2 pm, Colombian time.

News in development.

SPORTS
with Efe

